Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Villa as five get 5/10

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper did little wrong and was not helped out by his defence for the two goals.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A very good attacking display from Semedo, who was one of Wolves’ better players on the day.

Santi Bueno - 5

Bueno was good in possession when Wolves were on top but his positioning let him down when Villa were on the attack.

Max Kilman - 5

The shot came at him quickly, but Kilman perhaps could have got his body in the way of Diaby’s shot for the opening goal.