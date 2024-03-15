Coventry boss Mark Robins eager to continue his FA Cup love affair at Wolves

Robins, who is also trying to win promotion to the Premier League this season, is almost defined by his actions in the FA Cup as a player, with his famous goal for Manchester United in 1990 reputedly saving Sir Alex Ferguson’s job.

He went on to be involved the final at Wembley that year so knows just how special the competition is.

“It’s a brilliant game, you have very few opportunities to play in games like this so you have to make the best of it and try to get through,” said Robins, whose side lost to non-league Wrexham last year.

“There is no reason not to be excited about this, it is going to be a fantastic occasion.

“It’s brilliant, the Cup in itself is a world-famous competition and you want to do well in it every year.

“We are trying to make up for last year, still, we want to give a good account of ourselves and cause them problems.

“I played in a quarter-final and a semi-final and was part of a final as well, it is an amazing competition still. To try to get a place at Wembley is a real big carrot. We want to try and get a first semi-final in however long.

“We know it is a tough, tough ask, even though they have a lot of injuries. We are just hoping we can play well enough to get a good result for ourselves and progress through.

“They will feel they should get through. You never know, upsets can happen. We are looking forward to the game, it will give us the chance to play against Premier League opponents. There is all that there for the players. It is going to be a brilliant occasion. We know the magnitude of the task but we are going to go there and give it our all.”