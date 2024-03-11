Liam Keen analysis: Wolves the masters at overcoming adversity

A side that has taken on financial issues, VAR controversy and now a number of injuries is still in the hunt for European football and has a huge opportunity ahead of them to set up an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

After 45 minutes against Fulham on Saturday, Wolves had lost both Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto to injuries, joining Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha on the sidelines.

Wolves were left with Pablo Sarabia as their only senior attacker on the pitch and had already started the game with 19-year-old Nathan Fraser leading the line.

But when this team suffers another blow, others step up in their place.

Wolves had performed OK in the first half, despite those injuries, but rode their luck with Fulham missing two big chances.

Wolves came out quickly in the second half and scored within seven minutes before continuing to control the fixture until finding the second goal.

The visitors had their moments, but Wolves dug deep and got through the storm. In the latter stages they managed the game expertly before conceding an unfortunate consolation goal.

Wolves showed quality in a side patched together with grit, determination and plenty of heart.

The supporters went with them on that journey at Molineux and the players repaid them.