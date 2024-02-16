Wolves forward thriving in 'physical' Premier League
Gary O’Neil believes Pablo Sarabia is a rare Premier League gem and has praised the Spaniard for his impact in a Wolves shirt.
The experienced attacker initially struggled after his £4.5million switch a year ago, but after Pedro Neto’s hamstring injury in October, Sarabia was thrown into games.
He has since impressed and found a level of consistency that has delighted the head coach.
“The Premier League has gone in such a way that it’s full of extreme athletes who are powerful and fast,” O’Neil said.