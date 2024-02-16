Gary O'Neil outlines Wolves' stance on star Pedro Neto

The electric winger is admired by Arsenal and is reportedly being watched by a number of top clubs ahead of a potential summer switch.

It is likely Wolves would receive a record fee if he did leave and while O’Neil was adamant they have no plans to sell him, he said the club will put plans in place to replace him if the time came.

“We’re not planning to lose Neto so there’s no plan for a new Neto,” O’Neil said when asked if there was a succession plan for Neto’s departure.

“But there will always be a plan in place. When it started to look like we were going to lose Matheus Nunes, there were things that started to get done in the background in terms of how we would best support the squad.

“Some of them we got done, some of them we didn’t, and that would be the same with any player we lose.

“If we do lose players in the summer they might not always be like-for-like replacements. Sometimes it will be what the squad needs best so I’m keen that these answers aren’t linked to Pedro Neto – it’s just a case of if we lose players, money will be invested the best way we see fit.

“Sometimes that’s like for like and sometimes it’s spread across the group to give us a bit more depth.”

Reports this week have also linked Spurs, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool to the Portuguese attacker.

O’Neil added: “I saw some of the stuff out there and none of that came from me or the club.

“There will be rumours circulating around a lot of our players hopefully because of the work they’re doing.

“But the club’s stance will be decided in the summer on who we think we can lose – whether that’s anybody – and what the price needs to be.

“There’s nothing on Pedro Neto apart from working desperately hard with him to ensure he has a fantastic end to the season.

“Do I think he can make it to the very top of football? Yes I do.

“I’d love that to be with us and for us to progress with him, so let’s see how the season pans out.”

Wolves’ current record sale is Nunes, who left for £53million in the summer.

Reports have suggested Neto could be sold from anywhere between £60million to £80million this summer, but O’Neil will let the hierarchy worry about figures.

He said: “I don’t set the price tags either – I pick the team and set the tactics, so if we’re going to lose good footballers, I’m sure the club will get what they think is right for them.”