Joe Hodge set to sign for QPR

The 21-year-old is on the bench for Wolves' Premier League clash with Manchester United tonight, but is closing in on a loan move to the Championship club.

Hodge has struggled for game time this season and has been eager to get a loan, after suffering some injury issues earlier in the season.

Wolves have been reluctant to let him go until late in the window with availability concerns over fellow midfielders.

But with Joao Gomes now back from suspension and Boubacar Traore expected back from the Africa Cup of Nations within the next two weeks, Wolves have now sanctioned a loan move for Hodge.

He will sign the deal after today's game.