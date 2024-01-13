Jonny Castro Otto in demand with Wolves keen to offload full-back following training ground incident

The Spaniard has been banned from first-team duties at Wolves since the end of November following a training ground incident in which he elbowed team-mate Tawanda Chirewa and spat at a member of staff.

Wolves are working to move Jonny on in the current transfer window and it is believed a permanent move is the preference for all parties. The 29-year-old joined Wolves initially on loan from Atletico Madrid before completing a £15million switch.

Now, Wolves are prepared to allow Jonny to leave for a nominal fee this month to take him off the wage bill and give the player a chance to resurrect his career elsewhere.

It is understood that concrete negotiations have not yet begun over selling Jonny, but former club Celta Vigo have contacted Jonny’s representatives to make their interest known. Jonny was born in Vigo and came through Celta’s academy before spending six years in the first team.

The Spanish international is also attracting interest from other European clubs, but talks have not taken place over a move.

Wolves are keen to move quickly to get the player a transfer elsewhere before the end of the window.

The club’s statement following the training ground incident said the player would only be banned from first-team training and games until the end of January, and hinted at a possible move.