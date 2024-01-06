Former Wolves defender George Elokobi leads non-league Maidstone to FA Cup shock

The 37-year-old, who played more than 100 times for Wolves, made his first steps into management with National League South side in March, having ended his playing career with the club.

They currently sit fifth in the table and have enjoyed a successful cup run, dumping out League Two Barrow in the second round.

And they will now be hoping for a big fourth round draw after knocking out Steve Evans' Stevenage.

Sam Corne put Maidstone ahead from the spot late in the first half - after Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong had been brought down by Louis Thompson.

James Reid hit the bar for the League One side - with Kane Hemmings also striking the woodwork with the re-bound.

The EFL side pushed but could not find an equaliser - as Elokobi led the non-league outfit into the fourth round for the first time in their history.

The win also saw Maidstone become the first sixth tier side to have reached this stage of the competition since Kidderminster Harriers in 2021/22, and the first National League South side since Havant & Waterlooville in 2007/08.