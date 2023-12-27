Brentford v Wolves preview: Gary O’Neil warns Wolves to be ready for big test at Bees

Wolves head into tonight’s game on the back of a Christmas Eve victory over Chelsea, but at a time when the club is managing an illness bug that has affected several players and kept Boubacar Traore, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Fabio Silva out of the squad on Sunday.

O’Neil hopes to have some of those players returning, as well as Pedro Neto, but they face a Brentford side that has enjoyed a break after their game with Manchester City was postponed.

“We have players that are ready to play, that haven’t played, so there’s an opportunity to change it a little bit,” O’Neil said.

“We’ll see how the boys recover. We called up a couple of lads late (before the Chelsea game), so hopefully we can get a few back.

“Jean maybe. He was ill. Pedro should be back too, so hopefully the squad will look a little bit deeper than it did (against Chelsea).

“But it will be tough for us. Most teams have eight days to play these three festive fixtures and we only have six.