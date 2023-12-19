Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui reveals 'greatest achievement' and desire for Premier League return

The former Real Madrid boss, who enjoyed domestic and Europa League success with Sevilla took over at Wolves in November 2022 - with the side bottom of the table.

Lopetegui and his staff took charge and completed the turnaround by May - with Toti Gomes' header in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa securing survival.

The Spaniard, who still resides in Wolverhampton and has spent recent months travelling around the UK, has described last season as his 'greatest achievement', and insists he still has fond memories of the club despite how his time came to an end.

He told Sky Sports: "Yes it's true I said that, because Wolves was a very different challenge in my life as a coach - you remember, we were at the bottom with five points, it was a very bad situation.

"That's why it was hard challenge as a coach - it was a different country, different league, different languages - a lot of things, so it was a big challenge for me, that's why were were happy to achieve this aim with three or four matches to go."

But after the euphoria of Premier League survival it was to turn sour in the summer.

Lopetegui repeatedly voiced his concerns over a lack of summer investment with the club battling Financial Fair Play issues - and it was mutually agreed he would leave the club just days before the start of the new season.

But despite the breakdown in the relationship with the club - he still holds strong memories.

"It was a very good time, a fantastic experience for me - we were able to put our opinion and knowledge in all of the football departments at the club and able to create a new energy in the team," Lopetegui said.

"Fortunately we had three weeks to work because of the World Cup break, it was more or less like a pre-season to try and put all of these things in the team but also the club.

"We achieved this aim all together, that's why my memories about this time were very good - with the fans, the city - I still live here in Wolverhampton because I feel happy here, my family too - we had very good memories."

After leaving the club he has decided to remain in the area and has been working towards a return to management.

The Spaniard has turned down a handful of new job offers, has taken trips around the UK with his wife, and has met with the PFA, LMA and PGMOL, in preparation for a potential Premier League return.

His desire is to remain England and the former Wolves boss insists when the right opportunity comes along, he will be ready.

He said: "It's why I've said no to different countries and different situations because I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams.

"The way the country lives football here is special - it's the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too.

"I have to be ready. When you accept a challenge, it's not just about the players and the way you want to play… I think you have to understand where you are, what's the culture of the club and the history too."