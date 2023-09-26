Toussaint hits treble as Wolves trounce AFC Fylde

Lye's Lafe Uche gets her head to the ball

Tammi George provided the opener inside nine minutes with a clinical header from Toussaint's, before Toussaint scored her first of the afternoon with an unerring finish into the bottom corner two minutes later.

Toussaint hit a double on 25 minutes when he bundled a loose ball over the line, and she was celebrating her hat-trick eight minutes before international with a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Wolves' hat-trick hero then added a second assist to her name to set-up Beth Merrick for Wolves' fifth and final goal just before the break.

Stourbridge came from two goals behind to snatch a 2-2 draw at the death against Stoke.

Heidi Logan broke the deadlock from the spot on 12 minutes, and Abby Hunt added a second on the cusp of half-time.

Jess Low halved the deficit just past the hour-mark, and Zoe Clarke equalised in the 95th minute.

Stourbridge have collected four points from their last two league games, and remain ninth in the rankings.

Albion's match against Halifax was postponed following the tragic death of Sheffield United Women's Maddy Cusack at the age of 27.

Cusack was well known to several members of the Albion side, who return to action at Liverpool Feds on October 1.

Sporting Khalsa climbed into fourth in the Division One Midlands after condemning Northampton Town to a 6-2 defeat.

Lowri Walker bagged a brace for Khalsa, while Olivia Stubbs, Skye Owen, Megan Cann and Daisy Wickett were also amongst the goals.

Lye Town sit top of the West Midlands League Premier Division on goal difference after defeating Crusaders 1-0.

Sunya Salim scored the only goal for Lye, who have collected an impressive 10 points from a possible 12 this season.

Kidderminster Harriers continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 4-1 win at Knowle Ladies.

Lara Stevens bagged a brace for the Harriers, and Imogen Butler and Ella Field also got their names on the score sheet.

Elsewhere, Lichfield City remain in the relegation zone with just one point after losing 4-2 at home to Solihull Sporting.

It was a weekend to forget for Walsall and Darlaston in the West Midlands League Division One North. Port Vale put the Saddlers to the sword with a devastating 6-1 defeat, which ended their 100 percent record, and Darlaston were handed a 4-1 home defeat by Coventrians Ladies.