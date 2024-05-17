Matt Maher: Wolves give the fans a voice in debate on VAR

The chances of Premier League clubs voting to scrap VAR next month might sit somewhere between slim to non-existent.

But at least Wolves, in putting forward the proposal, have forced a discussion. At least the group most opposed to VAR – those match-going supporters who often feel like they don’t have a voice – now know they are being heard somewhere. It is an agenda-setting move, if nothing else.

Regular readers of this space will know it was anti-VAR before it was fashionable. Before the technology was even brought in, it warned of the many pitfalls. Hate to say I told you so, etc.