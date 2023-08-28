Wolves stand firm over Matheus Nunes price as midfielder refuses to train

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

Nunes is facing disciplinary action after failing to attend training at Compton Park and informing the club of his wish to join the Premier League champions.

City had a £47million bid for Nunes rejected last week but while reports have claimed a second, improved bid had been lodged, sources close to Wolves insist they are yet to receive one.

Wolves have no desire to sell Nunes unless City match their valuation, reported to be around £60m.

Their plan, presuming no acceptable offer arrives, is to reintegrate the 25-year-old back into head coach Gary O’Neil’s squad after the transfer window closes on Friday.

Nunes joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth £42m a year ago and is under contract until at least 2027.

The Portugal international struggled for consistency during his first season in the Premier League but his importance to Wolves has increased considerably following the sale of Ruben Neves earlier in the window.