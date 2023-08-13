Gary O'Neil: Too early to set any Wolves goals

Gary O'Neil (Getty)

O’Neil, who left Bournemouth at the end of last term after keeping them in the Premier League, took over at Molineux on Wednesday after Julen Lopetegui’s exit.

Adama Traore was the latest player to leave as the Spanish winger followed Raul Jimenez to Fulham on Saturday.

O’Neil said: “I have a real clear vision of what this group can be. We started work on it on Thursday, we are four days in. I’m pleased with the progress but there is work to do obviously.

“I’ve only been in the building a few days so as for setting goals for the season I haven’t considered it. My goal at the minute is to work with the players really hard, improve their understanding, get them as ready as we can for Monday night and make sure we get them to a place where we can be competitive in every game.

“I am sure if we do that we will win enough football matches to have a successful season.