Julen Lopetegui in crunch talks over Wolves future

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The head coach has arrived at Compton this morning for a meeting, with both parties discussing a financial package for Lopetegui's departure.

Lopetegui is on big wages at Wolves and is unlikely to resign, while Wolves are likely to be unwilling to sack him and be forced to pay out. As a result, both parties are working for a resolution that is expected to result in the head coach leaving Wolves.

Those talks are understood to be amicable, but Wolves have been forced into looking for a replacement over the last few weeks following Lopetegui's ongoing public and private anger at the club's lack of spending.

Former Bournemouth boss O'Neil is the frontrunner to replace Lopetegui and if the Spaniard does depart, it is expected O'Neil's appointment will be swift, with the Premier League season starting for Wolves next Monday.

This situation has been brewing for some time with Lopetegui voicing his anger at Wolves' lack of summer signings, which is a result of their financial concerns.

Wolves need to make a hefty profit in the current financial year to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Only two signings – Tom King and Matt Doherty – have arrived on free deals, while several players have departed, including Ruben Neves.

Lopetegui has been calling for additions to make his team competitive in the league, despite a fairly positive pre-season.