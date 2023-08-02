Wolves target Alex Scott set for AFC Bournemouth move

Bristol City's Alex Scott

Both sides have had bids rejected for the midfielder this summer, with Wolves seeing offers of £18million and £20million knocked back.

Wolves' financial constraints has seen a move for the 19-year-old put on ice, and Premier League rivals Bournemouth are set to pounce with talks advanced.

Losing out on the midfielder is another blow in a disappointing transfer for Wolves, that has left head coach Julen Lopetegui frustrated at the lack of business.

The boss will now be even more enraged at losing out on Scott, who was a key target for the Spaniard this summer.

Wolves' recruitment team has watched Scott for some time and enquired about him in January, after Lopetegui made it clear he was eager to sign the teenager.