'Easy decision': Ruben Neves reveals main reason he swapped Wolves for Saudi Arabia

Ruben Neves on the Molineux pitch alongside his family (Getty)

The play maker left Wolves earlier this summer after six-years at Molineux to join Saudi side Al-Hilal in a deal worth £47m.

The transfer fee for Neves, who had long been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, was higher than Wolves had expected to receive and has helped ease financial fair play concerns at the club.

In his first interview since joining the Saudi club, regarded as the biggest club in Asia, Neves revealed the 'project' being developed in the country played a hand in his decision.

But the main factor in his move was his family.

In an interview with Al-Hilal, he said: "It was a good project, the club and the league presented a good project.

"My agent spoke to a lot of people involved in the league and it was an easy decision to make.

"I wanted something new for my career, something else for my career.

"When this chance came I spoke with my family and everyone was really happy to come, so it was easy for me.

"The main factor was my family and the chance to give my family the life I have always dreamt of, that was the real reason for me.

"I have three kids and a lovely wife and I need to take care of them, that is a bigger trophy than my career."

Neves has been followed through the Al-Hilal doors by Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who completed a £20m move last month.

A whole host of top European players have joined Saudi clubs this summer - with long list of others heavily linked with moves to the league.

And Neves has praised those involved for the work they are doing to grow the league and grow the game in the country.

He said: "The main goal of the league is to improve, and those involved are doing a great job.

"They are bringing some fantastic players to the league and it will be interesting to play here, with all the players we are seeing signing for every club in the league.