Johnny Phillips: Jorge Mendes is still the main man for Fosun at Wolves

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, run by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, announced a takeover of four of the country’s biggest football clubs – Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and champions Al Ittihad.
The imminent transfer of Ruben Neves to Al Hilal confirms Gestifute’s standing as a key component in Fosun’s plans for Wolves. Any suggestion that Jorge Mendes’ influence at Molineux is waning can be dismissed with the most significant outgoing transfer in the club’s history.
