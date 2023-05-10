Wolves fans receive season ticket price hike - fair or foul?

Wolves fans are getting season ticket price increase (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Fans who have been in touch with the Express & Star revealed price rises for adult tickets of around six per cent for the North Bank and South Bank while others in the Billy Wright stand are understood to be facing hikes of nearly 12 per cent.

One supporter in the North Bank revealed his season ticket price had risen from £590 to £625 for the coming season - a rise of about six per cent.

Another supporter, who is seated in the Steve Bull upper, said his email from the club revealed a rise of just over five per cent, to £722.

While the cost of the rises is below the high rate of inflation for the previous year, a number of fans have hit out claiming the rises are unjustified following a season of struggle which saw the club fighting relegation for much of the season.

Others pointed out that while this season's rise may be below the rate of inflation, the price rises follow several seasons of increases since Wolves' return to the Premier League - thus outstripping inflation over that period.