Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham County Cup final: Wolves Women 3 Stourbridge Women 0 – Report

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves Women retained their Birmingham County Cup crown with a 3-0 victory over Stourbridge Women at Molineux.

Wolves Women celebrate (Getty)
Wolves Women celebrate (Getty)

The hosts were dominating possession in the early stages but found it difficult to break down a stubborn Stourbridge defence.

The first big chance came after 25 minutes, when Destiney Toussaint's accurate cross was met by Amber Hughes, but her header was saved acrobatically by goalkeeper Amie Preston.

But shortly after, Hughes did finish her chance as she put Wolves ahead. The striker was played through on goal and her lovely chip over the goalkeeper nestled in the back of the net.

Amber Hughes scores (Getty)

With the hosts pushing for a second, Beth Merrick went down under a challenge from Megan Hadley, but referee Julia Kings waved it away.

With Stourbridge looking for a way back into the game, head coach Andy Fisher made a double substitution after just 38 minutes, when Ellie McGovern and Hannah Fishwick replaced Amber Lawrence and Esme Moran.

Just minutes later, a nasty injury to Zoe Clarke meant Stourbridge had to make a third change, as Jess Bate replaced her.

Hughes was played through again but hesitated and lost her chance to shoot on goal, but moments later she doubled Wolves' lead. Toussaint did well to bring the ball down and find the striker, who smashed the ball into the top corner with a magnificent left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

Lois Jefferies had a great chance for Stourbridge before the break, but goalkeeper Shan Turner made a firm stop.

Destiney Toussaint (Getty)

In the opening stages of the second half, Hughes was inches away from scoring her hat-trick, but Preston made a superb save.

Wolves continued to dominate the game as Stourbridge looked to find a way back into it – but the contest was lacking any major moments as Wolves managed the occasion.

Jade Cross scored late on to make it 3-0, as Wolves won the cup for the second year running, in front of 2,572 fans at Molineux.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News