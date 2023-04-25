Wolves v Crystal Palace preview: Julen Lopetegui calling for special Molineux atmosphere

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Despite losing 2-1 at Leicester on Saturday, Wolves remain six points clear of the bottom three, in 14th place.

With in-form Palace arriving at Molineux tonight, Wolves have a big opportunity to take a big step towards safety, and Lopetegui is calling for Molineux to be on-song.

“This is key for us because the energy and the spirit that our fans can build, will be key for us,” he said.

“Above all, in the bad moments in the match, which we will have for sure because we are playing a very good team.

“Sometimes we will dominate the play, sometimes no, and we need this spirit and energy.

“I’m sure our fans will understand that we arriving in a key moment in the season. We have fought very hard to have this possibility.

“It’s a good thing to think about four months ago, where we were and now the chance that we have, but in football the more difficult thing is always the stuff you have to do.

“We have to put the focus here and the support of the fans will be key for sure.

“It’s very important to create this atmosphere around the team. This energy pushes you when you are tired or have doubts, it’s very important.”

Skipper Ruben Neves, who could return to the starting XI tonight, echoed his head coach and is eager to enjoy another memorable night at Molineux.

He added: “It will be a big battle until the end because there are a lot of fantastic teams all fighting for the same thing. We want to go into every game thinking the same thing – we want to win every single game, every single game like a final.

“Spirit is really good, as always. Everyone is fighting for the same thing and we are really motivated to achieve our aim and it’s a big game on Tuesday against a big team again in Palace

“They have fantastic players, but I hope we will make it a special night at Molineux again.”

Palace arrive with three wins and a draw to their name since former boss Roy Hodgson returned to the club, and Lopetegui was full of praise for the 75-year-old.

He said: “With the career that he has had, all the coaches admire him. He’s showed he is ready to compete with all the coaches because he has changed this team a lot.

“We are talking about a very good, legendary coach in England. We also have to highlight the quality of the players.

“But all of this is out of our control. In our control is our answer and we have to be ready to do our best and have a good performance against a good team.”

Meanwhile, Mario Lemina will face a late fitness test for tonight’s game, after coming off at half-time with a hamstring issue against Leicester.

“It’s not as severe as we thought as first,” Lopetegui said.

“We have assessed him and (this morning) we will see more.

“We will see if he’ ready or not. If not, we will have one other player ready.

“The more important thing is not about the names, it’s about the team.”

Lopetegui also added that they have ‘a little problem’ with another player, who will also be assessed, but the head coach refused to reveal which player was a doubt.

Opposition view

Crystal Palace have been dealt a major blow as Wilfried Zaha is set to miss the trip to face Wolves tonight.

The London club’s talisman sustained a groin injury against Leicester in Roy Hodgson’s first game back in charge, and is unlikely to be fit in time to face Wolves.

Alongside defender Nathaniel Clyne, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, the pair are set to join training this week, but the clash with Wolves is expected to come too soon for them.

Hodgson said: “Everyone came through the game on Saturday well, and we don’t have any new injuries to report.

“We’re hoping at some stage during the week both Wilf and Nathaniel Clyne will be able to join us as well, so in that respect, the squad is looking quite healthy.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be likely (they’re available) for West Ham, but at least it’s going to be good to see them back in training during the course of the week. There was never any question they would be considered (to face Wolves).

“Every coach really is looking for players in his team that are going to produce something extra special which, even when the opponents are very well organised, they can’t deal with.

“I don’t think Wilf is the only player of that type that we have – we have others which is fortunate – but in a game like the one on Saturday, where Everton were well organised and very committed, you know those opportunities are going to be few and far between.

“We are going to be happy when he returns. We still think, in these final games of the season, if we want to finish as we’d like to finish he’s going to play an important part. I can only hope he gets fit sooner rather than later.