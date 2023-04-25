Notification Settings

Wolves 2 Crystal Palace 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

With the hosts coming off a loss to Leicester and Palace unbeaten in four coming into the game, form was against Wolves as they returned to Molineux.

But that counted for very little after just two minutes, when Joachim Andersen turned the ball into his own net from a Wolves corner, to hand the hosts the lead.

Following a good spell for Wolves, in which they failed to find a second goal, the contest hit a lull as neither side got the fans off their seats.

However, Jose Sa was called upon to make a couple of strong saves, as Wolves rode their luck.

Wolves switched to a back five with five minutes of added time to play, before a moment of madness from former Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone saw him take out Pedro Neto and hand Wolves a penalty.

Ruben Neves stepped up to slot it into the bottom corner, as Wolves picked up a huge three points.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

