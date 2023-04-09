Wolves 1 Chelsea 0 - Player Ratings

Joao Gomes (Getty)

Jose Sa - 7

Eighth league clean sheet of the season, and in truth had little of note to do as he was so well protected. But when called upon, dealt with things cleanly and comfortably and looked composed.

Nelson Semedo – 7

Particularly prominent in the first half linking well with Matheus down the right. Kept Joao Felix largely quiet.

Craig Dawson – 8

Back to something like his best flying into challenges and blocks. Thou shalt not pass. One tackle on Aubameyang late on was crucial to securing the three points.

Maximilian Kilman – 9

Captain Kilman, on his 100th Wolves appearance, was imperious. Not just in dealing with Chelsea’s front line but twice denying the on-rushing Gallagher. Mixture of perfect reading of the game and perfect timing.

Toti Gomes – 8

Excellent once again. Leaves everything out there and fast becoming a fans’ favourite as a result. One brilliant burst down the left in the first half drew widespread acclaim.

Mario Lemina – 8

Often sails close to the wind with fouls and potential cards but Wolves are all the better for his fearless aggression. Breaks the game up well and also got forward to have a couple of shots.

Joao Gomes – 9 MOTM

Only his second Premier League start clearly showing, as Lopetegui says, that he has a very bright future ahead. Again will probably draw a fair few cards but covers so much distance and puts in so many tackles that help win games like this. The Pitbull has come to the party.

Matheus Nunes – 9

It wasn’t just the spectacular goal, which will potentially prove Wolves’ best of the season. It was in the purposeful and seemingly effortless breaks forward which made this one of Matheus’ best games. Was still chasing back defensively in the 93rd minute to make a crucial challenge. Limped off but hopefully not serious.

Matheus Cunha – 8

Led the pressing from the front with boundless energy. Had a couple of chances but one of his main impacts was in breaking with the ball in the second half, denying Chelsea the chance of building up any serious momentum.

Diego Costa – 7

His performances have, perhaps understandably, been a mixture of hit and miss. But this was definitely more hit. Led the line, provided an outlet, and was so close to his first Wolves goal which couldn’t have been scripted better had it been despatched. Departed to an ovation from both sets of fans.

Daniel Podence – 7

Was perhaps slightly overshadowed by his midfield colleagues but you can’t keep him out of the game. Followed up his point-saving contribution at Forest with an assist of sorts, his cross with the outside of the boot flicked on and then cleared out to Nunes in space. Busy.

Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (for Podence, 64) 6 Hee Chan Hwang (for Costa, 64), 7, Adama Traore (for Lemina, 74), 6, Pablo Sarabia (for Cunha, 74), 6, Nathan Collins (for Matheus, 90+5).