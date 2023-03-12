Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 - Report

Ruben Neves (Getty)

With the game locked at 0-0 in the first half, goalkeeper Nick Pope seemed to take out Raul Jimenez in the box, which could have led to a penalty and red card – but referee Andrew Madley awarded a goal-kick and a VAR check did not overturn it.

If Wolves were not already feeling hard done by, just minutes later Alexander Isak headed the Magpies in front, before Wolves had to survive an onslaught to enter half-time at 1-0.

Wolves looked set for a point when Hwang Hee-chan came on and equalised with his first touch, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season, but their joy was short-lived.

Miguel Almiron stepped off the bench to fire home the winner in the 80th minute, as Wolves were condemned to defeat.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made four changes to his side and started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Daniel Podence and Jimenez all came into the side.

Pablo Sarabia missed out on the squad altogether, while Hwang made his return from a hamstring injury and made the bench.

Pedro Neto (Getty)

Eddie Howe made five changes to his Newcastle side, who started in a 4-3-3 formation.

Playing in front of a loud St. James’ Park, Wolves edged the opening five minutes. Adama was in the thick of the action and put in a couple dangerous crosses.

The hosts still posed a threat however, and almost took advantage of a Max Kilman mistake before the defender recovered to clear his lines.

Wolves almost created a good chance when Adama released Nelson Semedo, but he was crowded out in the box.

Newcastle began to get a grip on the game and press Wolves aggressively, as the visitors made a handful of mistakes under pressure.

Against the run of play, Wolves should have been given a penalty when Pope lost the ball to Jimenez and then took out the striker. A VAR check was made but nothing was given, with a penalty and a potential red card for Pope on the cards.

Once the game restarted, Wolves were dealt another blow as Newcastle took the lead. It was too simple from a Wolves point of view, as a Kieran Trippier free-kick came in and Isak beat Jonny Castro Otto in the air to head home.

The hosts were all over Wolves and a huge block from Craig Dawson was the only thing in the way of Jacob Murphy making it 2-0, before Kilman made a block to deny Isak, who was running riot.

Hwang Hee-Chan scores (Getty)

Wolves were panicking and mistakes were creeping in, with Jonny guilty of his fair share as Newcastle chased a second. As a result, Lopetegui screamed to Mario Lemina to drop into defence and make it a back five, with 35 minutes on the clock.

Moments later, it should have been 2-0. A corner came in and Dan Burn won it at the back post, allowing Bruno Guimaraes a free header from two yards, but he somehow hit the crossbar with his effort.

Out of nowhere, Wolves almost equalised when Podence, who had been quiet all half, cut inside and smashed an effort off the post.

Wolves managed to survive to half-time with a deficit of 1-0, with a lot to improve in the second half.

Pedro Neto came on for Adama at the break, as Wolves started the second half in the original 4-2-3-1 formation.

Wolves were certainly calmer as the game restarted but still unable to create going forward. Podence had a great chance as Wolves broke forward, but he was sloppy in possession and allowed Newcastle to break, as Jose Sa saved from Isak.

Neto forced Pope into a big save with a strong free-kick that was going in, before Newcastle broke forward and forced Semedo into a foul and booking. Trippier’s free-kick almost crept in at the near post, but Sa saved.

Hwang Hee-Chan scores (Getty)

Wolves were enjoying more of the ball and came close to scoring when Moutinho’s effort inside the box forced Pope into a big save down to his right.

The game briefly paused for a couple minutes in the 65th minute when Wolves medics and other paramedics rushed into the crowd for a medical emergency. The game was quickly back under way.

Hwang was one of three changes in the 68th minute, and within seconds he equalised for Wolves with his first touch. Jimenez pounced for a loose ball in the box and a defensive mix-up allowed Hwang to tap the ball into an empty net.

Nathan Collins came on in the 75th minute as Wolves changed to a back five in an attempt to sure-up in defence, but just five minutes later Newcastle regained the lead.

Wolves were opened up too easily down their left side and substitute Almiron was slipped in before finishing beyond Sa.

Lopetegui’s side never came close to equalising again in the closing stages, as they fell to defeat in the north east.

Key Moments

GOAL 26 Isak puts Newcastle ahead

GOAL 70 Hwang equalises for Wolves

GOAL 80 Almiron wins it for the hosts

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny (Ait-Nouri, 68), Lemina, Neves (Nunes, 68), Moutinho (Collins, 75), Adama (Neto, 45), Jimenez, Podence (Hwang, 68).

Subs not used: Bentley, Toti, Gomes, Cunha.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie, 84), Isak (Wilson, 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron, 68).