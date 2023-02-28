Wolves forward Matheus Cunha avoids serious ankle injury

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

The forward, who will become a £43million record signing, was enjoying a good game in the capital on Friday night, before suffering an ankle injury on the hour mark.

Cunha tried to get back to his feet before collapsing again and had to be stretchered off, before having an MRI scan.

With fears he could be seriously injured, head coach Julen Lopetegui has confirmed he has avoided the worst and they will make a late decision on his availability for Wednesday's game with Liverpool.

He said: “He doesn’t have a big injury, but it’s been more or less difficult in these five days. We will make the last decision (before the Liverpool game), it depends if he’s better, but I don’t know if it’ll be enough. It’s not serious, fortunately. Now, we will see if he’s available or not.”

If Cunha is unavailable, Pedro Neto could take his place in the squad at Anfield.

Lopetegui added: “Pedro is working better and day by day he feels better. He’s closer to helping us and we’re happy for him. It’s a good thing for the team.”

Hwang Hee-chan remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, however, while Boubacar Traore has suffered a small setback.

The midfielder has been working to come back from a groin injury, but has suffered a different, unspecified, knock.

Lopetegui said: “He was closer but he’s had a little problem, so he had to stop a little bit.