Wolves 0 Bournemouth 1 - Report

The hosts had more possession and created the better chances in the first half, but never turned on the gas as they failed to take advantage of their domination.

They were punished for that just four minutes into the second half, when Marcus Tavernier put the Cherries ahead.

Wolves pushed for an equaliser but panicked in their application, as they fell to a poor defeat in front of their own fans.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made two changes to the team that beat Southampton last time out, and started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Hugo Bueno, who had an impressive second half on the south coast, replaced Rayan Ait-Nouri, while Adama Traore came in for the suspended Mario Lemina.

Pedro Neto was an unused substitute against Southampton and then made his injury comeback for the under-21s on Monday, when he scored against Arsenal, but he was left out of the squad to face Bournemouth and replaced among the substitutes by Joe Hodge.

Daniel Podence returned from injury after missing the game last week due to a minor groin issue and he made the bench.

Toti Gomes was once again left out of the squad, alongside the long-term absentees.

Gary O’Neil made one change to his Bournemouth team and started in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Tavernier came in as Jaidon Anthony dropped to the bench.

Wolves started the game well and dominated possession in the early stages. A nice move saw Matheus Cunha dart in behind and go down under a challenge from Jefferson Lerma, but the penalty appeals were rightly waved away.

Moments later, Cunha had a chance to shoot but failed to get the ball out of his feet in time. Matheus Nunes recycled the ball and saw a shot deflected wide for a corner.

That set piece also caused chaos in the Bournemouth box but Wolves were missing the final touch.

After those early chances, the game settled and hardly became a spectacle for the neutral. The chances had dried up as Bournemouth sat deep in their shape. The visitors had a couple forays forward but their moves fizzled out as they entered the box.

Wolves sparked a swift attack when they stole the ball in Bournemouth’s half and Nelson Semedo was released down the right. His cross found Pablo Sarabia, who had a shot blocked wide for a corner, which came to nothing.

Nunes was having a mixed afternoon after 25 minutes. He made some brilliant runs with the ball from deep that got Wolves up the pitch, however he was often misplacing cross-field passes. One occasion saw him overhit a ball to Adama, which prompted groans from the crowd, before Adama pulled off an incredibly skilful touch to control the ball. His cross was cleared as Wolves’ put the Cherries under pressure.

A counter-attack then saw Adama go on an electric run forward and Philip Billing brought him down, for a clear booking.

Wolves were comfortable in defence and making chances in attack. Max Kilman did well to make a key tackle and stroll out of defence with the ball, as Wolves went on the attack. Sarabia was found down the left and his shot was saved from a tight angle.

The hosts were unable to find the breakthrough before half-time as they entered the break drawing 0-0.

A quiet start to the second half was turned on its head after just four minutes, when Bournemouth took the lead. A cross from Dominic Solanke on the right was met by Tavernier, who ghosted in between Kilman and Semedo and got a touch that diverted the ball into the far corner.

Wolves looked for a quick reply and almost found it through Cunha. The striker met Adama’s cross at the near post but was unable to get enough contact on his header. Wolves won a corner but it came to nothing.

With a slim lead, the visitors began time wasting after 56 minutes. Players went down with knocks and everything became a chore, as referee Michael Salisbury failed to get a grip of the game.

Wolves created a good chance when one Craig Dawson pass split the defence open. Adama was away and found Cunha on the edge of his box, but his shot was blocked from inside the box.

As Wolves tried desperately to get back into the game, their discipline failed them. Although some bookings and tackles were harsh from the referee, Wolves began to panic and rush things in an effort to get the ball forward. This was highlighted by Joao Gomes who got booked shortly after coming on, and them moments later flew into another tackle and narrowly missed his man.

That rushed and panicked approach was Wolves’ downfall as the game entered six minutes of added time, with the visitors still ahead.

The first chance of added time came when a corner was cleared out to Ruben Neves, who had a shot from distance. He caught the ball well and had fans off their seats, but his effort was straight at goalkeeper Neto.

Wolves could not find a way through in the closing stages and fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 49 Tavernier puts Bournemouth ahead

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno (Ait-Nouri, 61), Neves, Nunes (Podence, 61), Adama (Jimenez, 77), Moutinho (Gomes, 70), Sarabia, Cunha (Costa, 70).

Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Jonny, Hodge.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura (Vina, 85), Ouattara (Semenyo, 57), Lerma (Rothwell, 45), Billing, Tavernier (Anthony, 57), Traore (Mephan, 80), Solanke.