Julen Lopetegui: Wolves showed 'big heart' in Southampton comeback

Wolves players celebrate their comeback at Southampton (Getty)

Wolves hit back from being a goal down at half time and reduced to ten men following Mario Lemina’s sending-off to claim another crucial three points thanks to an own goal from Jan Bednarek and a debut strike for substitute Joao Gomes.

It was an incredible end to a game lit up by controversy in the first half but one in which Wolves fully deserved their comeback thanks to drawing on all their reserves of character and continuing to press forward in the second half.

“It was a crazy match and to play for 70 minutes with one man down was very difficult for us,” said the Head Coach.

“They went in front and we lost Mario but fortunately the players showed they have a big heart, they have spirit and fight and they believed in the second half.

“I know about the character of the players but the good thing is that they believe in themselves and they are able to come through difficult moments like they did today.

“We had said if we could get to 70 minutes without suffering with a second goal maybe Southampton could get nervous and we might be able to get something.

“We needed to stay compact and narrow but we also left players forward because we needed to if we wanted to get back into the game.

“This is football, sometimes we can do the same and lose, but fortunately we got the goals and it ended up being a very good win.”

Lopetegui was disappointed with Lemina’s first half dismissal, which came when a show of dissent earned him his second yellow card after being booked for a foul in the early stages.

“The referee said that it’s because he said something, but we have reviewed the images and he was the third player to come and say something,” added Lopetegui.

“Joao and Ruben were very close to the referee and Mario was far away but he chose the third player to show him the second yellow card.

“For me it’s an unbalanced and unfair decision and if you are going to lose a player in this kind of match, you can’t lose a player for this.

“I think referees have to be careful because they are the judges and we lose Mario for today but also another game.

“I know it is not an easy job but I think he (the referee) needed to be more calm in these kinds of moments.”

There were, however, far happier emotions when talking about another recent arrival in the midfield engine room as Gomes made a sensational impact with the winning goal.

“It is a difficult match for him to go inside the pitch when we are one player less but we also know about his character,” added the Head Coach.

“It was a good goal which is fortunate for him and fortunate for us in getting us the win.”