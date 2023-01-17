FA Cup: Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 - report

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

A power cut caused bizarre disruption in the opening minute of the game, as Wolves looked to make a bright start.

But after 13 minutes it was Harvey Elliott that struck for Liverpool to give them the lead.

Wolves survived until half-time, despite their struggles to contain the Reds, and put in a more composed performance in the second half.

However, they were unable to find a way back into the game and crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round – in the replay of a game they would not have played had VAR accurately given Wolves’ winner at Anfield two weeks ago.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui stuck with his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation.

Young right-back Dexter Lembikisa was handed a start, while Diego Costa made his return from injury and made the bench.

Goncalo Guedes was once again left out of the squad, after missing out against West Ham at the weekend, as his future at Wolves is left in doubt.

Jurgen Klopp named a young side in a 4-3-3 formation, with star forward Mohamed Salah on the bench.

In the lead-up to the game, pranksters pulled off an amusing stunt on the BBC, but that was only the start of the odd happenings at Molineux.

In an incredible start to the game, Wolves went on the offensive in the first minute and Adama Traore swung in a dangerous cross to find Rayan Ait-Nouri free in the box. Incredibly, as the ball landed for him a power cut shut off the floodlights and all power at Molineux.

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

The lights quickly came back on and the game was interrupted for less than a minute, but power across the stadium was disrupted for some time.

The power cut also meant VAR was out of action for a long period of time, and it may have worked against Wolves again when Liverpool took the lead. Wolves were calling for a penalty when Ait-Nouri's shot seemed to strike an arm, but nothing was given.

Liverpool raced forward on the counter attack and Elliott scored from distance. Goalkeeper Jose Sa had taken up a poor position and was caught out.

That goal left a sour note on what had been an excellent start for Wolves. After the first chance, several good crosses came in. Raul Jimenez also headed wide with a good opportunity.

It was box office stuff at Molineux as Lopetegui and Klopp got involved in a heated confrontation, with the fourth official having to get in between them.

The disruption off the field and to that early chance seemed to affect Wolves, who were all at sea. Liverpool were dominating and Fabio Carvalho did score after 35 minutes but was flagged offside.

Once Wolves did settle, they found openings. A wonderful ball from Ruben Neves put Adama through down the right, but his poor shot from a tight angle was high and wide.

The half ended with Wolves deservedly losing and on the back foot.

Rayan Ait Nouri (Getty)

At the start of the second half, youngsters Lembikisa and Joe Hodge were replaced by Nelson Semedo and Matheus Nunes.

Amid the restart, Wolves had much more possession but were struggling to put the right attacks together. The inexperienced Liverpool side were happy to defend deep when they needed to, as Wolves probed for a way back into the game.

Wolves put a good move together when Nunes won the ball and found Ait-Nouri out wide. His cross was collected by Jimenez, who set up Adama, but his dreadful shot blazed over the bar.

Daniel Podence and Matheus Cunha were introduced after 64 minutes, as Wolves searched for an equaliser.

Wolves came close when Neves’ free-kick from the edge of the box whistled just over the bar.

Adama Traore (Getty)

Another great chance came when Adama hung up an inviting cross, but Jimenez’s header unfortunately came back off Joe Gomez and went wide.

One last throw of the dice saw Costa make his injury return in the 84th minute, replacing Jimenez, as Wolves battled for an equaliser.

With the away fans in full voice, the Reds were able to restrict Wolves’ attacks in the closing minutes and frustrate the hosts.

Wolves continued to work the ball out wide in the hope of finding an opening, and Cunha had a couple of chances, but their time ran out and they fell to a defeat that saw them exit the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Key Moments

GOAL 13 Elliott gives Liverpool the lead.

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Lembikisa (Semedo, 45), Collins, Toti, Jonny (Podence, 64), Neves, Hodge (Nunes, 45), Adama, Moutinho (Cunha, 64), Ait-Nouri, Jimenez (Costa, 84).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Kilman, Bueno Hwang.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Milner (Phillips, 65), Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic (Fabinho, 74), Thiago (Doak, 74), Keita, Elliot, Carvalho (Jones, 65), Gakpo (Salah, 65).