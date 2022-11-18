Ex-Wolves keeper John Ruddy signs Birmingham City contract extension

Birmingham Citys John Ruddy in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Friday October 28, 2022.

Ruddy joined Blues on a one year deal back in the summer following his departure from Molineux and has been an ever present in John Eustace's side so far this season.

The 36-year-old has impressed since arriving at St Andrews - and has now seen his one year deal extended until 2024.

The veteran stopper told the Blues website: "I am really pleased to be extending for another season. It has been a good fit for me and the club so it is positive for both parties. I have enjoyed my time here, working with the manager and the players in general and it is always nice to be playing games. I spent a lot of time without playing so to get that bug back is a major factor as well.

“We have one of the best defensive records in the league which we are very proud of. It is a good place to be at the moment and everyone is buying into it - players and staff. We are trying to push as high as we can get with the ultimate aim of promotion."

Ruddy spent five seasons at Molineux after arriving from Norwich City back in 2017.