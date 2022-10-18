Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 1 - Report

Adama Traore scores (Getty)

The visitors started brightly and were aggressive in the tackle, and despite a lapse of concentration in a period of the first 45, they managed to take a lead through Adama Traore.

But Wolves are yet to buck the trend of collapsing during games and once again they crumbled. With less than 60 seconds of the second half Eberechi Eze netted and the hosts were on top from that moment.

Too many individuals failed to deliver and defensive frailties crept in, as Wilfried Zaha predictably netted the winner, leaving Wolves scratching their heads as to how they threw the game away.

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

Interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins made four changes but stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

They handed youngster Hugo Bueno a huge opportunity as he made his full league debut, just three days after making his senior debut off the bench.

Boubacar Traore also made his first start in Wolves colours, while Nathan Collins returned from suspension and Nelson Semedo also came into the team. Both Toti Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri were not in the squad.

Patrick Vieira made one change to his Palace side, which also started in a 4-3-3 formation.

Michael Olise came in, as Jordan Ayew dropped to the bench.

The hosts almost took an early lead when Cheick Doucoure smashed the post with a long-range effort.

Moments later, Wolves had a glorious opportunity of their own. Adama did well to cut inside and find Daniel Podence, who played a sublime pass through to Diego Costa. The striker could have shot first time from around seven yards, but cut onto his left foot and was tackled.

In what was a lively game, in which Wolves made an aggressive start, Palace had another chance when Eze’s cross was flicked beyond the post by Marc Guehi.

Wolves were beginning to lose some of their early control of the game as Palace went through a period enjoying possession, but their chances were fairly harmless – including a Eze free-kick from 30-yards that flew past the post.

After a poor period, Wolves put together one brilliant passage of play and found the back of the net. Moving the ball from one wing to the other, Ruben Neves released Bueno down the left and his excellent cross found Adama who headed home at the far post.

Several stoppages saw the game slow down in the latter minutes of the second half. However, just before the break, Zaha was found in a good position on the left, but he sliced his shot wide.

Adama then burst into life on the break for Wolves and was brought down for a free-kick on the edge of the box. Neves stepped up to take it and he smashed the post with the last action of the half, as Wolves entered the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Diego Costa (Getty)

After the restart, all it took was one minute for Palace to equalise. A cross was aimed towards the back post and Semedo, who had an excellent first half, got underneath the ball and Eze was at the back post to head home.

The hosts were on top and some last-ditch defending was needed from Wolves. Collins made a particularly good block from a Zaha shot, after he charged down the forward on the edge of the box.

Wolves broke forward and created a decent chance when Adama fed Podence on the left and his curling effort was just over the bar.

The visitors were still battling and had a few opportunities, but it was Palace that almost took the lead with a remarkable effort. An Olise cross was met by Odsonne Edouard, who bicycle-kicked a shot narrowly wide.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

In the 70th minute, Zaha gave Palace the lead. Edouard got in behind Collins and crossed low to Zaha, after Max Kilman missed his interception, and the Palace forward finished easily.

Wolves were really struggling for any momentum but did find a half-chance through Joao Moutinho, which he sliced wide.

Collins missed an absolute sitter from a couple yards late on. Although Goncalo Guedes somehow strayed offside in the build-up, but the Irishman’s embarrassment was still evident.

Wolves pushed for a late equaliser, and got into some good positions around the box, but were unable to find a way through.

The result leaves Wolves floundering near the bottom of the Premier League with six defeats in 11 games this season.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Traore (Moutinho, 58), Nunes (Hodge, 58), Adama (Guedes, 58), Costa (Hwang, 75), Podence.

Subs not used: Sarkic, Jonny, Mosquera, Ronan, Campbell.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Eze (Riedewald, 88), Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise (Ayew, 80), Edouard, Zaha.