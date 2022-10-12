Wolves Women 3 West Brom Women 1 - Report

Wolves Women in action during 3-1 win (Getty)

Playing at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head, Wolves made a good start to the game and dominated possession, but saw clear-cut chances at a premium.

Tammi George came closest with a shot from distance, while some good Albion pressure saw them survive the host’s attacks.

The visitors grew into the first half and began to create opportunities with through balls in behind the Wolves defence and it was from that tactic that they took the lead.

Phoebe Warner was found with a delightful ball and she matched it with a wonderful strike that nestled into the top corner.

Wolves pushed for an equaliser before the break and found it on the stroke of half-time. A penalty was awarded for handball and Anna Morphet smashed the ball into the top corner to bring Wolves level.

In the second half, some heroic defending from Morphet saw her deny Albion from taking the lead again as Wolves looked to find their feet.

However, after 57 minutes Wolves took the lead. A Maz Gauntlett long-rang effort was spilled by goalkeeper Mackenzie Haydn-Jones and Jade Cross followed up to find the bottom corner.

Moments later, the goalkeeper spilled an easy catch and Cross almost scored again.

Substitute Ali Miller looked bright when she was introduced and she came close to a scoring opportunity when she chased a long through ball.