Wolves youngster Chem Campbell set to sign new Molineux deal

The 19-year-old winger has been handed the new deal as a reward for his breakthrough season in the first team at Molineux.
He has made four substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League - which arrived on the back of his debut against Newcastle last season.
Campbell, who is among a number of youngsters to make their way into the first team in recent months, is expected to sign the new and improved deal soon.
He has made his way up the Molineux ranks alongside defender Hugo Bueno and midfielder Luke Cundle, who is on loan at Swansea, as well as Joe Hodge, who made his top flight debut at Chelsea last weekend.
During this time he has also been a regularly for the under 21s under James Collins, who is in charge of the first team on an interim basis alongside fellow youth coach Steve Davis.