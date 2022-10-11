Wolves youngster Chem Campbell set to sign new Molineux deal

Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old winger has been handed the new deal as a reward for his breakthrough season in the first team at Molineux.

He has made four substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League - which arrived on the back of his debut against Newcastle last season.

Campbell, who is among a number of youngsters to make their way into the first team in recent months, is expected to sign the new and improved deal soon.

He has made his way up the Molineux ranks alongside defender Hugo Bueno and midfielder Luke Cundle, who is on loan at Swansea, as well as Joe Hodge, who made his top flight debut at Chelsea last weekend.