Wolves vs Manchester City: Molineux to honour Queen with silence, applause and national anthem

Queen's royal visit to Molineux on May 24, 1962 - Inspects the troops on parade

Premier League clubs have aligned pre-match arrangements this weekend and supporters are advised to arrive at Molineux early for the 12.30pm kick-off to ensure a fitting tribute is paid to the country’s longest-serving monarch.

To mark the occasion, the City fixture will see pre-match entertainment, music and handshakes removed pre-match, while both clubs will join in a minute’s silence, before a live performance of the National Anthem pre-match.

Flags outside Molineux will remain at half-mast for the occasion, while both sets of players and officials will wear black armbands.

Details of the full tribute, both pre-match and in the 70th minute, are listed below:

Confirmed pre-match schedule

The match officials will lead each manager, their teams and club officials onto the pitch, with no walkout music to be played – Molineux will be silent.

The majority of usual pre-match inventory will be removed, including the Premier League handshake board, ball plinth and pitch mat.

There will be no handshakes. Players, managers and match officials will go directly from the tunnel to the centre circle, while purple wreaths are laid.

The Molineux LED screens will display an image of Queen Elizabeth II, while the remaining LEDs surrounding the pitch will turn black with tribute wording.

The PA announcement will introduce a one-minute silence, which all inside Molineux will be asked to observe.

The silence will be followed by a live performance of the National Anthem, sang by Samantha Oxborough on the Molineux pitch, with the wording ‘God Save the King’.

Both teams will then move to their respective ends, ahead of the usual pre-match coin toss and kick-off.

In-match tribute

Molineux will use the 70th minute to celebrate and pay tribute to the Queen’s reign, with both sets of supporters asked to applaud on the 70th minute for 60 seconds, while play continues.