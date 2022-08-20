Spurs 1 Wolves 0 - Report

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

The visitors dominated large parts of the first half and impressed as they frustrated Spurs and limited their chances.

On top of that, Wolves created several opportunities on goal but failed to properly test the goalkeeper.

After a poor first half, Spurs came out in the second 45 with a point to prove and immediately put Wolves under pressure.

It not take long for that pressure to pay off, when Harry Kane nodded home from close range to give the hosts the lead.

Wolves threw on substitutions in the search for inspiration, and an equaliser, but found neither.

Nathan Collins and Max Kilman (Getty)

Bruno Lage made three changes to the team that drew with Fulham and switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

New signings Matheus Nunes and Goncalo Guedes made their first starts for the club, while Joao Moutinho made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a foot injury.

Leander Dendoncker and Hwang Hee-chan dropped to the bench, while Morgan Gibbs-White has departed for Nottingham Forest.

Wolves’ bench was also handed a boost as Raul Jimenez was deemed fit following a knee injury, as he made a return much quicker than expected.

Yerson Mosquera, Connor Ronan and Chem Campbell did not make the squad.

Antonio Conte made two changes to his Spurs side and stuck with his 3-4-3 formation.

Davinson Sanchez and Ivan Perisic came into the starting XI as Ryan Sessegnon dropped to the bench and Cristian Romero missed out with injury.

A fairly even start saw both teams get on the ball and advance forward. Wolves also made an interesting tactical decision, as Pedro Neto dropped deep when Spurs had the ball to man-mark Perisic, while Nunes looked to move forward into the space left behind.

Wolves got a shot on target when a corner was sprayed out to Ruben Neves, and his first time volley was straight at Hugo Lloris.

Guedes almost sparked the game into life with a strong solo run and his effort from distance flashed past the post.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

The hosts spent large periods of time in possession and made some in-roads in the Wolves box, without testing Jose Sa. However, once Wolves did get the ball, they also looked dangerous. Some good work to win the ball from Neves allowed Moutinho to play a pass through for Daniel Podence, but it was slightly too heavy as the forward looked to race through on goal.

Wolves were playing some nice, pleasing on the eye football without testing Lloris. They began to exert a lot of control in all areas of the pitch and frustrated Spurs.

Then, Podence was handed a chance. A Neto shot deflected into his path, inside the box, but he snatched at it and directed his shot wide.

Spurs almost took the lead, however, when a Heung-Min Son corner was nearly met by Kane at the far post, with the goal gaping.

But at the other end Podence played through Guedes, who took his shot early. Under pressure from the recovering defence, it rolled tamely to Lloris.

After 42 minutes, Nunes had the clearest chance of the match and was inches away from a debut goal. A Neves cross was met by the midfielder and his header flashed just past the post with Lloris stood still.

Pedro Neto (Getty)

Spurs still dug out a chance, however, when Kane leaped highest to head towards goal and force Sa into a good save.

The half ended with Guedes coming close after nipping the ball in the Spurs box and feeding Nunes, who had his shot deflected wide.

Going into half-time drawing 0-0, Wolves were the dominant side. They exerted impressive control across all thirds of the pitch and frustrated Spurs. They deserved to be leading, but failed to test Lloris enough.

Spurs piled on the pressure in the opening minutes of the second half and should have taken the lead through Sanchez. The centre-back had a free header from a corner but somehow missed the ball altogether.

A Dejan Kulusevski was then met by Kane, who smashed the crossbar with his header.

Wolves did fashion a chance of their own when Podence slipped through Rayan Ait-Nouri. He full-back delayed his shot before his eventual effort was saved fairly comfortably, from a tight angle.

After 58 minutes, Lage brought on Dendoncker and Jimenez for Moutinho and Podence.

With Wolves inside the Spurs box and pushing, a swift break saw the hosts pounce into attack. Kane was set up on the edge of the box but his effort was blocked superbly by Nathan Collins.

Just after the hour mark, Spurs took the lead. A corner came in and was flicked on by Perisic and Kane lost his marker Collins to nod home from close range.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Wolves almost responded when a Neves free-kick came close, before Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore were introduced, in search of an equaliser. Hwang then came on in the 81st minute, as the final roll of the dice.

Lage’s side did find space in the final third and worked the ball into the box, but were missing that final touch as they failed to make Lloris work between the sticks.

Wolves huffed and puffed but were unable to create a clear opening, as they fell to defeat, meaning they have picked up just one point from their opening three games.

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Semedo, 71), Neves, Moutinho (Dendoncker, 58), Nunes, Guedes (Hwang, 81), Podence (Jimenez, 58), Neto (Traore, 71).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Boly, Gomes, Cundle.

Spurs: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic (Sessegnon, 76), Kulusevski (Bissouma, 86), Son (Richarlison, 76), Kane.