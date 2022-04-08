Notification Settings

Tickets for England's Molineux return set for general sale

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Tickets for England's UEFA Nations League clash with Hungary at Molineux will go on general sale from Tuesday.

Molineux
The senior side will walk out at Wolves' ground for the first time in 65 years - with the last game in Wolverhampton coming in a 1956 qualifier against Denmark.

Now England will face Italy in a behind closed doors game on June 11 - before welcoming Hungary to Molineux on June 14 - kick off 7.45pm.

Tickets for the game went on sale to travel club members between Monday and Thursday - and from today until Monday at midnight they will be available to My England Football Members.

And then from Tuesday at noon they will be available for general sale until they are sold out.

Tickets are priced at £65, £50 and £35 for adults, with tickets also available in the family enclosure for £30 for adults and £15 for under 16s.

To purchase tickets head to wembleystadium.com/tickets/

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

