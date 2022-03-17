Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle pays special visit to Wolverhampton College

Luke Cundle met with students at Wolverhampton College. Photo: Ed Bagnall

The 19-year-old met with Wolves Foundation's BTEC Football and Education Academy students on Tuesday – and even signed autographs.

And the player presented the student of the month award to Mustafa Hussain, who two tickets to the upcoming home game against Aston Villa.

Luke Cundle met with students at Wolverhampton College. Photo: Ed Bagnall

Cundle said: "I enjoyed speaking to them today. They’re all a similar age to me, only a year or so below, so speaking to them and telling them my experiences was good."

"They have the same kind of aspirations as I had. I think telling them about where I started and how I got where I am is important. If it’s helping them at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing."

Luke Cundle met with students at Wolverhampton College. Photo: Ed Bagnall

The player – who made his Premier League debut as a substitute in January before starring in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham last month – visited as part of the "enrichment opportunities" designed to enhance the course, run in partnership with Wolverhampton College.

In the 2021/22 season, students have so far visited the Molineux for stadium tours and workshops, as well as receiving a training experience at the club’s Compton Park Training Ground.

Luke Cundle met with students at Wolverhampton College. Photo: Ed Bagnall

And the activities come on top of weekly sessions with Wolves Foundation coaches and competing in the EFL CEFA league with teams from other professional clubs, alongside their studies on the BTEC Level 2 or 3 Sport course.

Luke Cundle met with students at Wolverhampton College. Photo: Ed Bagnall

Senior education officer for Post 16 education Brad Moore said: "We really pride ourselves in being able to offer these enrichment opportunities to the Wolves students.

"And to have a player appearance on top of that was fantastic, so we’re really pleased Luke Cundle could come along. While we’ve had a few instances of virtual player engagement, this has been our first face-to-face player visit for over a year due to Covid. It was brilliant to get that buzz with the students.

"Because of his age and background Luke is very relatable for them, so it’s good for our BTEC students to have someone to look up to like that."