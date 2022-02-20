Notification Settings

Wolves 2 Leicester 1: Liam Keen & Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 win over Leicester at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

A well-worked Wolves move allowed Ruben Neves to fire them ahead after 10 minutes but the visitors had plenty of chances in what was an extremely open first half.

Eventually they made one of those chances count as Ademola Lookman tapped home five minutes before the break.

As the second half got underway Leicester were on top but wasted several golden chances to take the lead.

Then, against the run of play, Daniel Podence rifled home his first Premier League goal of the season to give Wolves an unlikely lead.

Some luck, and some resolute defending, meant they held on to that advantage and secured their fifth league win in six games.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

