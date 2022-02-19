Wolves legend Billy Wright would be 'jumping for joy' at England returning to Molineux

Vicky Wright

Gareth Southgate's side will travel to Wolverhampton this summer for two Nations League fixtures against Italy and Hungary, marking the return of the men's team to Molineux for the first time since 1956.

Wright captained England that day in the 5-2 win over Denmark and his daughter Vicky Wright believes the former skipper would be immensely proud at how far the club has come.

"Isn't it the most wonderful thing? Dad would be jumping for joy," she told the Express & Star.

"He loved Molineux and I still feel him there now every time I go, with that statue outside standing nine-foot tall. It's unbelievable.

"Molineux and Wolves was in his heart and soul. I remember someone saying to him once that he should have the freedom of the city but he just replied 'I've got that already'. He was like a god there.

"His heart was in that ground and his ashes are on the pitch, which makes it even more special. He'd be so proud and his dream was for Wolves to be great again, he'd have a huge grin if he could see the club now.

"The atmosphere at the club is fantastic and now they've been seen as somewhere to host international games is such a compliment to Wolves and it's well deserved.

"I think Wolves supporters are the best in the world, they are unbelievable. The atmosphere at home games, whether they win or lose, is electric.

"I just think they deserve this too. The city deserves it but so does the club and those supporters – I now hope England do them proud."

Conor Coady could follow in Wright's footsteps too as Wolves' most recent England international.

Although there is no guarantee he will be called up, Coady has been a trusted member of Southgate's squad for the last two years and has enjoyed an impressive season so far with Wolves.

And for Vicky his inclusion would mark a special occasion for Wolves and the Wright family.

"I love Conor to bits and I know dad would have wanted to shake his hand, he's a worthy captain," she added.

"I'm very friendly with Conor's mum Gail and when he had his first England appearance I remember her messaging me saying how nervous she was.

"She posted a photo and I saw he was wearing the number five shirt, which was Dad's number, and I couldn't believe that. It was amazing.