Bruno Lage hails starring performance from Wolves winger Daniel Podence

Bruno Lage and Daniel Podence. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The winger netted a brace and had a helping hand in another goal as Wolves comfortably dispatched Sheffield United 3-0.

Podence has now started the last four games for Lage and the head coach believes the forward is now up to speed on his responsibilities in this new-look side.

He said: “I am very happy with him. He is working hard.

“Remember two or three months ago when you guys were talking more about Hwang and Adama, every time I said ‘don’t forget Daniel’.

“He has come from injury and every time he comes from the bench he helps the team. Now, in the last two months, he is doing very well.

“He helps the team a lot. He didn’t start the season working with me and now he understands better what I want and what I believe he can give us.

“He is doing very well and I am happy for him.”

Wolves survived a few scares as The Blades wasted some good chances, and had a Billy Sharp goal disallowed.

But Wolves found a clinical touch to dispatch the Championship outfit, and after naming a strong side Lage is pleased to book his place in round four where Wolves will welcome the test of Premier League strugglers Norwich.

“I am happy because I respect the competition,” he added.

“I made some changes but didn’t give an opportunity to everyone because these guys are playing and training well.

“We came with the same ambition to play our game. We played well, created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals.

“Also, to be fair, Sheffield United could have scored one or two goals.

“In the end, when you look at what we did over 90 minutes, we were the better team, created more chances and scored more goal. We deserved to continue in the competition.”

With Romain Saiss now away on international duty, Fernando Marcal moved from left-wing-back to the left of the back three.

He was then replaced at half-time and Leander Dendoncker slotted into defence.

When asked if Marcal was injured or if he wanted to give Dendoncker a chance at Centre-back, Lage said: “Both situations. He doesn’t have an injury for now, it was just a concern, but he wants to protect himself.

“I need to find a solution. I don’t have one centre-back, so I need to find a solution and keep going.