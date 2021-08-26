Nuno and Tottenham warned to back off Wolves' Adama Traore

Adama Traore has attracted the interest of his former boss Nuno at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Head coach Bruno Lage said earlier this week he is planning for the Spain international to stay beyond next Tuesday’s deadline and it is understood Spurs have been told Traore will not swap Molineux for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wolves have already rejected a loan bid priced at just £5million for speedster Traore’s services and are set to stand firm on their stance.

It remains to be seen if Nuno, who was this week boosted as England captain Harry Kane committed his future to Spurs, will return with a stronger bid for the winger.

Traore’s Molineux contract expires in two years’ time and Wolves’ hope is to secure the long-term future of the 25-year-old as Lage assembles his own squad.

The former Barcelona youngster has been in flying form and caught the eye in the opening weeks of the season, but has missed gilt-edged chances against both Leicester and Tottenham as Lage’s men remain point-less in the Premier League.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, meanwhile – who is back from his horrific fractured skull last season – is hopeful that he and Traore can rekindle the stunning form from a couple of seasons ago.

Traore was a regular supplier of chances and goals for Wolves’ Mexico favourite.