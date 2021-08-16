Leicester 1 Wolves 0 - Player Ratings

Leicester v Wolves match action (Getty)

JOSE SA

A composed presence on his Premier League debut. Could do nothing about Vardy’s goal but handled everything else confidently.

Solid start 6

MAXIMILIAN KILMAN

It’s quite a challenge for a left-footed player to operate on the right of the back three but did it well particularly with a superb challenge to deny Barnes. Almost scored from a sensational mazy run after the break and also saw a header saved.

Secure 7

CONOR COADY

Another great battle with Vardy. Few strikers in football could do what Vardy did for the goal when he nipped in front and Coady stuck to his task with some vital challenges. Expertly despatched a late chance only to be correctly ruled offside.

Battle 6

ROMAIN SAISS

Some vital early clearances as Wolves managed some early Leicester pressure and got forward for some set pieces later on.

Controlled and disciplined 6

KI-JANA HOEVER

Got through plenty of graft up and down the right flank. Excellent early awareness to clear a Perez cross and stayed tight on Barnes. Moved forward more after the break and handled the physical stuff too.

Work 7

RUBEN NEVES

Somehow seems better when Moutinho is not at his side as he looks freer. One superb pass to Trincao a timely reminder of his technique.

Vision 6

JOAO MOUTINHO

Neves and Moutinho against Ndidi and Tielemans was always going to be a fascinating battle and Wolves came out okay. Brilliant awareness and astute distribution to play Traore in during the first half.

Pass-master 6

MARCAL

Watching this guy could be lively if he maintains a run in the team. Plays on the edge and will pick up bookings for fun but displays an aggression Wolves need.

Attacking intent 6

FRANCISCO TRINCAO

In keeping with the team, much improved in the second half. Was barely involved in the first half but got on the ball more after the break. Will need to find an end product.

Improved 6

RAUL JIMENEZ

On his competitive return it seems he has lost nothing from his game. Strength and hold-up play was immaculate, was still getting forward late on and will surely get into the right positions for chances – and finish them off.

No ill-effects 7

ADAMA TRAORE

Such a constant menace but just couldn’t find a finish. Took Moutinho’s pass perfectly for his big chance and it was the fine margins of football that it ended up the wrong side of the post.

Enigma 8

Subs