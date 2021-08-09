Patrick Cutrone told to prove his worth to Wolves

Patrick Cutrone. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Italian striker Cutrone has netted once in pre-season – in the 1-0 win over Real Betis – and has regularly come off the bench in friendlies.

During that time, Wolves fans have consistently sung his name, and despite suggestions he will leave the club, Lage has called on Cutrone to find his form. He said: “Even the game against Stoke, I said to Cutrone: ‘You are here two years, every time on loan, but the fans are singing your song, so you need to prove something on the pitch’.

“If you want to change something it’s not the change I give to you in training and in games, the people, you never play here and you have a song. They’re waiting for you. It’s true. Go there and show something for the people, that’s the job.”

Fellow forward Mir is being tracked by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who have opened talks with Wolves over his signature.

No fee has been agreed but the Express & Star understands he is keen on the move and Lage has hinted that Mir does not want to return to England.

He added: “It’s like when you have a marriage, you want to marry your wife but also your wife wants to marry you. I like him, I know him before, so we need to wait to see what happens. Top player, he’s doing well, I know he has a past in the club, like Cutrone.”

Meanwhile, Wolves are considering a £4million bid for Owen Otasowie made by Club Brugge.