Bolton boss: Wolves will walk the league

And the Trotters' chief says Nuno Espirito Santo's team have Premier League quality all over the pitch.

Parkinson becomes the latest opposition boss to lavish praise on Nuno's table-topping side, who are seven points clear at the top of the table ahead of Cardiff's game against Nottingham Forest today.

After Wolves beat Bolton 5-1 Parkinson said: "They are going to win the league by 10 points. I will say that now.

"I have got to say Wolves are by far the best team in the Championship, have spent millions of pounds all over the pitch and they have got Premier League quality through the team.

"However, the first two goals we conceded, from the set play and the ball over the top, our judgement wasn’t right.

"Against a good side you have to give yourself more of a chance of staying in the game.

"At 3-1 we were back in it, went 4-4-2, and it opened up. When you do that you become vulnerable."

Parkinson and Nuno were sent to the stands by referee Keith Stroud just before half time after clashing on the touchline.

The Bolton boss, like Nuno, played the incident down and said: "We have just had an argument on the touchline. That happens every single week.

"The fourth official seems very young and inexperienced. If managers are going to get sent off for arguing in the dugout then there’s going to be none of us left.

“It was only an argument. They jumped up responding to Wheater’s tackle, I was frustrated with how many of them had jumped up and how vociferous they were. They were not happy with the tackle.

“We exchanged a few words but that’s not anything that doesn’t happen every single week.

“All he had to do was come over and say ‘come on lads, manage it, settle down.’”