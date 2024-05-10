West Brom v Southampton: Who's out and who's a doubt

And that will very much be the same as Albion head into the Championship play-off semi-final first leg with Southampton on Sunday.

Matt Phillips and Josh Maja have returned to action in recent weeks and played bit parts in the final few games.

They have been building their fitness and could play bigger roles across the two legs.

On the injury front as a whole, Corberan explained Albion have no new injury concerns and has been able to train with all of his available players this week, aside from the long term absentees.

Here is the short list of who still remain on the sidelines for Albion.

Jayson Molumby - foot

One of the Baggies' two long-term injury absentees. Molumby has not played since January 1 and required surgery on ligament damage in his foot. The target is a return for pre-season.

Daryl Dike - Achilles

Dike's target for a second Achilles comeback is later than Molumby and the initial predictions were that the powerful striker would not be back out for Albion until the end of the calendar year.