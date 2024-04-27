West Brom's Erik Pieters receives future backing from Carlos Corberan

The Dutchman’s contract at The Hawthorns is up at the end of June but head coach Corberan has held no talks with the former Stoke defender, who is 36 in August, about hanging up his boots.

Pieters has been a highly-valued member of the Baggies’ squad for 18 months after he was recruited as a free agent by former boss Steve Bruce.

He has chalked up 61 appearances for Albion, many as a central defender in a back three, rather than the left-back role he occupied in the top for Stoke and Burnley.

“I didn’t speak to him about this!” Corberan replied when asked if Pieters may look into coaching. “I can only speak to you on him as a player – as a player, he is very good, eh?