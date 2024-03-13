Ex-West Brom starlet keen to make an impact in League One after penning short term deal

Tulloch, 23, had been training with Paul Hurst’s Salop side for a number of weeks and impressed the manager enough to earn a short-term contract with the club. And with less than 10 games left of the season, Tulloch is hoping to make an immediate impact to help Shrewsbury to safety.

“We’ve got a good opportunity to push ourselves up the table a little bit which is what we all want to achieve,” Town’s new number 10 Tulloch said.

“I came in a few weeks ago to train with the boys, and it’s been good. It’s a good group and they’ve welcomed me very well.

“We’ve got a good opportunity to push ourselves up the table a little bit which is what we all want to achieve.”

When asked what supporters at Croud Meadow can expect to see from him, Tulloch and: “Hopefully goals!”

He added: “Of course I want to bring goals and get them off their seats, be exciting that sort of stuff. I want to get as many minutes as possible to help the team and win as many games as possible.

“Obviously I think everyone thinks that the better you perform the better it is for you, but also it helps the team and it’s a team sport at the end of the day.

“That’s the main thing really, I want to help the team.”

Tulloch, a product of the Albion academy, achieved international recognition with England, representing his country at under-16, 17 and 18 levels where he lined up alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Curtis Jones, Tommy Doyle and Jacob Ramsey.

Having played in a squad that consisted of so many notable Premier League talents, Tulloch himself is hoping to reach the heights of his former teammates.

He said: “It was good, obviously a lot of the players I’ve played with are playing in the Prem (Premier League) now which is everyone’s dream and hopefully I can get there one day.”