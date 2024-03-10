West Brom flyer Mikey Johnston eager to keep up run and incredible goalscoring statistic

The winger netted his sixth Albion in his last seven games - scoring the equaliser and then the fourth goal in his side's rampant second half display as they beat Huddersfield Town 4-1.

And incredibly the Celtic academy graduate's two goals meant he has netted those six strikes from just seven shots.

Speaking after the 4-1 win at the John Smith's Stadium, a result which restored the five point buffer between Albion and seventh place, the winger insisted he will keep doing one key thing to continue his run.

And he also admitted that both he and Albion collectively were not good enough in the first 45 minutes, after falling behind in an off colour first half.

He said: "We knew we needed to come out firing in the second half because the first half was not good enough.

"We kept losing the ball cheaply, myself included, and we needed to get them turning in their half more and facing their own goal.

"I've said last time I'll just keep hitting the target.

"There were a few good results around us yesterday so we knew we needed to win today. The first half was not good enough but we showed great character."

Johnston was also the provider for Okay Yokuslu - who grabbed his first goal of the season with a rasping drive from distance to put Albion 3-1 up.

The pair contributed to a win that has stretched Albion's unbeaten away run to five games - after a difficult period on the road.

And the Turk believes this latest win will be a big confidence booster.

He added: "We didn't manage the game well, or the second balls and they were playing man to man.

"We spoke at half time about what we needed to do and thankfully we got four goals and it was a brilliant second half.

"As you know we have struggled away but this is, I think at this time of the season a tough away game and it is going to push the confidence up for us.