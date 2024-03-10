Carlos Corberan delighted with crucial West Brom tweak in stunning turnaround

The Baggies recovered from a woeful first half in which the relegation-battling Terriers earned a deserved lead in the West Yorkshire rain.

But Corberan told his players to look to stretch Huddersfield's players and to play behind the Terriers' midfield and backline, rather than "in front" of them with short passes, and the tweak led to four goals in 22 ruthless minutes as Albion put the head coach's former club to the sword.

"I think sometimes you need to understand the needs of the game, the type of game Huddersfield proposed was man-to-man every time the ball was with our keeper, we knew this, it is not something new, Corberan said.

"But let's say it takes some time, more than you would like, to adapt and find solutions to the game, because every time the ball arrived to Alex (Palmer) we dropped and only played in front of the Huddersfield players.

"What we tried ot change and adapt was to make exactly the opposite, to receive the ball behind the back of Huddersfield players, because the advantage was with balls in behind rather than balls in front of them.