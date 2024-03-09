Emotions are high for West Brom boss on eve of return

The Baggies boss spent five years at his previous home in Leeds, where he met wife Claudia, who was working as an interpreter nearby, and they had first child Marcos.

The head coach, who is 41 next month, didn’t have to move home when he switched Elland Road for the John Smith’s Stadium. But he admits the decision to leave Huddersfield in July 2022 – because he and the club “were not aligned” – was a wrench.

He has since experienced the pitfalls of managing a European heavyweight swashing with expectation in Olympiacos and found a new home in Birmingham, where the couple have welcomed a second son and Corberan feels like “magic”.

Tomorrow, the Spaniard returns to relegation-battling Huddersfield Town for the first time since his departure, which was met by some discontent among Terriers fans. He managed 102 games there – a feat Corberan cherishes (he is on 72 at Albion) – and took a low-budget, unfancied outfit to third and the play-off final, a hair’s breadth to the Premier League. It was quite the ride...and then he left.

“It was 102 games – because the day I finished I put a t-shirt with the number of games you have made in the club, I like to have this,” Corberan told the Express & Star.

“Then hopefully I achieve more games here, that will be a positive thing too!

“When you have been defending a club for 102 games is time for a lot of memories and a lot of learning to be the coach I am right now and for every experience I try to be better.”

He added: “Yes, in terms of (looking forward) to the game, this stadium brings back a lot of memories – the stadium and the people working for the stadium, I have an exceptional relationship with some of the people working in the stadium.

“To come back to one place where you were working for two years is always special, but I am looking forward more to play a game, which is what I like.”

Maybe, in the eyes of Huddersfield fans, there has already been a sort of revenge on Corberan after Terriers midfielder Jack Rudoni scored a stoppage-time winner at The Hawthorns in September.