Carlos Corberan wants West Brom fans to recreate positives of Black Country derby day

After Sunday’s clash, Corberan fielded numerous questions regarding the ugly scenes that unfolded in the second half – which led to a 37-minute delay to the game and a number of arrests – but he also wanted to focus on the positive from the occasion.

Corberan has always been quick to credit the Albion fans throughout his time at the club, but has labelled Sunday’s atmosphere ‘unbelievable’.

And with another derby on the horizon as Birmingham City come to town this weekend, he wants to hear a repeat of the noise on Saturday and beyond.

The Spaniard said: “I knew that it would be a special day for the club, and what is special for them is special for us too. That’s why the level of commitment that I thought the players put in the pitch was what it was. They were creating an unbelievable level of atmosphere.

“If we are able to replicate this type of atmosphere – we are not talking about the incident – if they keep supporting us like this for the rest of the season, they can help us a lot.

“They give you an extra level of energy that makes it impossible to move to the pitch and not give 200 per cent, when you see what they are giving you.”